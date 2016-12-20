Phuket Gazette - December 20, 2016 | 11:35 AM
PHUKET: Officials, monks, clerics and guests gathered at Samkong Underpass for the official grand opening ceremony of the traffic tunnel in central Phuket this morning.
Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya and Highways Department Chief Construction Engineer Parinya Sangsuwan were among those present at the event, for which the underpass was closed off from 10pm last night until noon today (story here).
