PHUKET: A 20-kilometer bike ride organized as part of the ‘Nation Bike Thailand 2017’ event was held in Phuket yesterday and attracted more than 4,000 cyclists to the island.



“The event was held under the theme of ‘Pan Yon Muang, Chim Ahan, Laokhan Reung Muang Too at Phuket’, or ‘Cycling for city sight seeing, tasting food and telling stories of Kathu City, Phuket’,” said Kathu Mayor Chaianan Sutthikul.



Participants started the ride in front of the Kathu Municipality Office and proceeded to Surakul Stadium, Vichit Songkran Rd, Krabi Road and the old town. The course then continued on toward the clock tower and Saphan Hin public park before returning by a different route to the municipality office.



“We joined forces with Nation TV and their partners in the public and private sector for this widely popular and constructive activity that is also beneficial to society,” said Mr Chainan.



Nation Multimedia Group Editor-in-Chief Thepchai Yong said that this mass gathering of cyclists promoted Thai people’s awareness of, and admiration for, Phuket and Kathu’s history and culture.



“The ride was part of the year-long campaign, now in its fourth year, and involves bike rides in 12 provinces. It aims to promote exercise and good health through cycling, tourism, and protection of the environment,” said Mr Thepchai.

