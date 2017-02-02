'Most beautiful' girl in Krabi crowned

Pamela Pasinetti is now considered the most beautiful girl in Krabi. Photo: Supplied

KRABI: Pamela Pasinetti won the Miss Grand Krabi 2017 beauty pageant last weekend, and is on her way to compete in Miss Grand Thailand 2017.



The Miss Grand competition involves the selection of the ‘most beautiful’ girl in a particular province. Once the girl is chosen, she gets a chance to compete in the larger Miss Grand Thailand competition – which showcases the 'most beautiful girl in Thailand'.



The pageant also circles around a “Stop The War” slogan that idealizes a peaceful world.



Ms Pamela, 23, is of Thai-Italian descent, is fluent in three languages – Thai, English and Italian – and is 175cm tall. She told the Phuket Gazette how excited she is to have reached the next round.



“I’m very proud and honored to be able to represent Krabi. I intend to compete to the best of my abilities. I’m gaining knowledge as I go, and excited to take part in Miss Grand Thailand,” exclaimed Ms Pamela.



Montharatsamee Hemthanon came in second place, while Somruedee Waanklad came in in third.



Yuwadee Srinawin won Miss Popular Vote; Natchanika Chaiyakij won Miss Krabi Lover; and Chanitcha Chaiyaki won Miss Healthy and Skin in similar events.