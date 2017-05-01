PHUKET: Three men were arrested yesterday in Phuket town with assorted currencies amounting to at least 200,000 baht as well as electronics they stole from a Chinese tourist’s hotel room in Patong.



The men were also in possession of marijuana.



Lt Col Pongpichan Chayanonpiriya of the Patong Police confirmed to Phuket Gazette reporters that Thanakorn Akarabut, 24; Harich Dada, 18; and Chalermpol Nukhan, 24, were arrested at a police checkpoint on Rasadanusorn Rd near Rajabhat University.



“The trio was riding on one motorbike and looked suspicious as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint, so we stopped them. Upon inspection, we found 1.9 grams of marijuana under the motorbike seat and cash in both Thai and foreign currencies,” said the policeman.



“A Chinese tourist had earlier filed a complaint with hotel staff regarding stolen cash and an Iphone from his room at IndoChine Resort & Villas in Patong. His description of the stolen items matched the electronics and currencies we seized,” said Col Pongpichan.



The cash consisted of Thai baht, US and Singapore dollars, and Chinese Yuan.



One of the suspects, Mr Thanakorn, already had an arrest warrant issued against him, for motorbike theft in Trang Province. The men were charged with theft and possession of a category 5 drug.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong