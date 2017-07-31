PHUKET: Another forged goods raid was conducted in Phuket this weekend, this time at the Naka market in Vichit.



Police seized 485 pieces of pirated goods worth 500,00 baht on Saturday evening.



“We raided three shops selling pirated goods, but were only able to arrest one of the suspects. The other three managed to escape when we got there,” said Siwach Rawangkul of the Phuket Department of Intellectual Property (DIP).



The fake products included various items such as sunglasses, wallets and other accessories with logos of world renowned brands.



The suspect, whose name police have oddly withheld, was charged with selling goods with a forged registered trademark and taken to Vichit Police Station for further legal processing.



Last week, officers seized 300,000 baht's worth of pirated goods at ‘One Tambon, One Product’ (OTOP) shops in Patong (story here).

— Kritsada Mueanhawong