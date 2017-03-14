Nation, Wall Street Journal in editorial revamp

The Nation newspaper and the Wall Street Journal have joined hands to bring wider coverage to Thailand, including Phuket. Image: Gazette Graphics

PHUKET: Phuket Gazette national media partner The Nation has announced a global partnership, editorial and commercial, with the Wall Street Journal.



In making the announcement yesterday, The Nation noted that rapid changes in technology and consumer behavior had deepened connections between its readers in Thailand and the world – particularly in technology, politics and business.



Editorial content in The Nation, both hard-copy and digital, is thus expected to undergo significant changes in composition and style. The Nation will redefine its stories and news analyses, linking them more frequently to complementary editorials, and ‘social voices’ will be curated to weigh in on opinions expressed in the op-ed pages.



News selections will include more ‘longer read’ items; exclusive stories from the Wall Street Journal; extended coverage of geo-political issues, including ‘Trump effects’ and other developments impacting Thailand. There will also be increased use of info-graphics.



New to the hard-copy newspaper will be a ‘Thailand Roundup’ page covering news across the country, including plenty about Phuket through use of Gazette stories and ongoing insertion of the full Gazette newspaper in The Nation every Saturday morning.



The Nation is currently offering a discounted subscription package that bundles WSJ.com and home delivery of The Nation (Bangkok only). For details, click here.



For discounted subscriptions to WSJ.com and home delivery of the Phuket Gazette (Phuket only), contact [email protected].

