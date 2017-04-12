PHUKET: New Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong met with local officials at Provincial Hall for the first time this morning.



He was welcomed onto the island this Monday (story here), and ordered authorities to work smart and 'manage' expenditures related to local government projects.



“I am ready to help Phuket move forward and become stronger. I also intend to continue development projects for the sake of Phuketians,” Gov Norraphat told the Phuket Gazette.



The governor also asked representatives from each department of the local government to report directly to him regarding the progress of different projects.



“I acknowledge that the process of disbursement for projects is quite slow. Therefore, it is important that we stay on top of things and stay proactive from now on,” said the governor.



The governor also ordered officials to set up a Dhamrongtham center to protect tourists from unfair practices at Phuket airport.



“Our three major priorities are to keep Phuket clean; to push forward into more sports activities to help young men and women from turning to drugs; and to improve safety standards of everyday life in Phuket,” he said.



— Sukawin Tanthavanich