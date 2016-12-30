No deaths on Day 1 of ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Police inspected 1,968 vehicles on the first day and reported 570 moving violations. Photo: Gazette file

PHUKET: Phuket started the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ with zero deaths and 10 injuries, according to official statistics provided by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).



The current road safety campaign, which is held nationwide during peak holiday seasons (only), runs from December 29, 2016 to January 4, 2017.



Police say they inspected 1,968 vehicles on the first day and recorded 570 moving violations.



Updated DDPM Phuket statistics for the number of traffic offenses during the first day of the campaign are as follows:



- Riding a motorbike without wearing a helmet – 252

- Riding an unsafe motorbike – 5

- Driving under the influence of alcohol – 4

- Driver and/or passenger(s) failing to wear seat belt(s) – 26

- Driving without [carrying] a valid driving license – 228

- Speeding – 20

- Failing to stop at a red light – 7

- Driving on the wrong side of the road ('ghost-riding') – 14

- Overtaking in a restricted zone – 5

- Using a mobile phone while driving – 9