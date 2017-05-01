PHUKET: Dhamrongtham center staff and representatives of the Engineering Institute of Thailand on Thursday inspected a ‘questionable’ housing project in Koh Kaew.



The house, backed by a well-known developer, has reportedly been in shambles for about three years.



Sintichai Jitkam and Sunisa Jitkham in November last year filed a complaint after purchasing the house in the development for 6.7 million baht. They additionally filed photos of water leaks from the ceiling and other structural problems that they said could be hazardous.



The developer had responded to the original complaint by fixing some problems, but the couple explained that more problems had popped up and demanded a refund. However, they were offered temporary housing at another project instead.



“We noticed during inspection that some of the problems in the house had been fixed. Our specialist engineer and other officials will further inspect the house on Friday [April 28] and offer a maintenance plan to the developer,” said Nanthasak Boonnak, director of the Dhamrongtham Center.



Officials refused to disclose the name of the development, which is located nearby the British International School Phuket. No further updates are yet made available from the Dhamrongtham center.



— Sukawin Tanthavanich