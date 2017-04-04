PHUKET: Ao Nang Police yesterday visited a shelter in Phuket to sequester a disputed elephant currently housed there.



Last month, Krabi resident Somsak Riangnguen claimed that the elephant (named ‘Yo’) was stolen from him 14 years ago (story here), whereas the shelter claims they purchased the animal from Tak Province.



The shelter, named ‘Amazing Bukit Safari’, is located in Chalong.



“We came here with the intention of bringing the elephant back to Krabi, but we found that the shelter has their own documents with the official seal, stating that Yo was purchased by them. At this stage, we are trying to ensure that their documents are legal and authentic,” said Lt Col Winai Poonsawas of Ao Nang Police.



He added that authorities in both Surin – where Mr Somsak says the elephant is from – and Tak provinces will examine the documents before a final decision is made.



Until then, the disputed animal is to remain in Phuket.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong