Phuket Gazette - March 25, 2017 | 03:21 PM
PHUKET: One man succumbed to his injuries after a Krathom-carrying duo’s ‘police chase’ went awry yesterday afternoon near the entrance to Rassada Pier.
Lt Col Santi Prakhobpran of Phuket City Police received a report at about 2:20pm.
“Witnesses told us that a pick-up truck was turning right when two motorcyclists attempted to pass across its front. They scratched past the truck, but lost control of their motorbike and ran into an electric pole,” said the Colonel.
Sitthisak Khuekerd, 28, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, while the other bike rider was seriously injured and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“We found Krathom on Mr Sitthisak’s person. He told us that they were riding fast because they saw police and thought they were being chased,” said Col Santi.
Col Santi took Mr Sittisak to the police station for further investigation and confirmed that officers were not chasing the two, but were simply patrolling the area before the incident took place.
The deceased has not yet been named by the police.
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.