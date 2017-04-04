PHUKET: Athletes, families and friends came together at Layan Beach on Saturday for the ‘Xterra Off Road Triathlon and Trail Run’ organized by Active Management Asia (AMA) and Xterra Thailand.



More than 350 athletes participated in six events, including triathlons, duathlons and trail runs.



Winners of each event are as follows:



Xterra Phuket Individual Triathlon Standard



1. Kieran McPherson (New Zealand); finishing time: 02:29:29

2. Ben Allen (Australia); finishing time: 02:31:14

3. Brodie Gardner (Thailand); finishing time: 02:36:03



Individual Triathlon Sprint



1. Jaray Jearanai (Thailand); finishing time: 01:30:13

2. Phanthip Ekkarat (Thailand); finishing time: 01:36:22

3. Anirut Dumluck (Thailand); finishing time: 01:38:21



Individual Duathlon Standard



1. Nopparat Piromrit (Thailand); finishing time: 02:42:14

2. Manop Suwannachit (Thailand); finishing time: 02:46:40

3. Anan Suksrisin (Thailand); finishing time: 02:46:57



Teams Standard Triathlon



1. Z-Coaching Tri Junior; finishing time: 02:47:05

2. Z-Coaching; finishing time: 02:48:19



30km Trail Run



1. Harry Jones (United Kingdom); finishing time: 02:12:49

2. Jon Campbell (United Kingdom); finishing time: 02:46:42

3. Carole Fuchs (France); finishing time: 02:48:37



13km Trail Run



1. Danchai Pankong (Thailand); finishing time: 00:57:24

2. David Januszkiewicz (Australia); finishing time: 01:03:21

3. Thanit Kanpai (Thailand); finishing time: 01:04:50



Trophies and awards were presented at a gala dinner on Layan Beach Satruday night.



This event was proudly sponsored by the Phuket Gazette and The Nation as national media partners.

— Phuket Gazette