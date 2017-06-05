PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority has announced a series of "temporary" blackouts again, this time for "maintenance" in various parts of Phuket, starting tomorrow.



The power cuts, which are expected to last from 9am-4:30pm, are scheduled as follows:



June 6: Premium Outlet to Biztown and from Siam Niramit to Phuket A&P Trading.



June 8: Rock Garden Bypass Housing to Moo Baan Samkong River Side.



June 13: Soi Ngu Luem to Sukdidej Road and Soi Samath until Soi Pracha Ruamjai.



June 21: Thanon Chao Fa Tawan Oak (Dao Rong) to Thep Nimit Temple.



“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused during this period. However, we hope to have the power back up before the scheduled time,” a PEA representative told the Phuket Gazette this afternoon.

— Phanita Jongathikitphaiboon