PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) on Saturday opened a new office on Koh Phi Phi, a month after finishing a 600-million-baht underwater cable project that began in April 2013.



Both projects were initiated in response to the high demand for electricity on the island, totaling about seven megawatts per year.



The grand opening was chaired by PEA Governor Sermsakul Klailkaew, with other officers, Phi Phi locals and tourists in attendance.



“There are about 1,142 electricity users on Phi Phi, of which 47 are large consumers. In total, they bring in 160 million baht a year,” said Mr Sermsakul.



“The new office is our way of saying thank you to our users and also bringing more convenience to them. It will operate under Krabi PEA and will be responsible for Moo 7 and Moo 8,” he added.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong