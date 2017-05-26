PHUKET: Governor Norraphat Plodthong met with officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) yesterday to discuss possible solutions to the messy overhead cables in Patong.



The plan to bury the mess in Patong began two years ago, with a 230-million-baht project to cover the three kilometer stretch of Thaweewong Road (story here).



After receiving a horde of complaints about the unsightly cables on Sawatdirak Road, PEA officials insisted, as is standard, that electricity cables are not to blame.



“We finished burying our electricity cables at the beginning of this month. The wires you still see on the poles are telephone and internet cables. They are scheduled to be buried as well, and the process will begin next month and be completed by August,” said Charoensri Polkamjorn of the PEA.



Currently, the wires are bundled up and tied together to try to contain the mess.



“We want to assure the public that the clean-up process will be completed soon and that Patong will return to its natural state,” the governor added.





— Sukawin Tanthavanich