PHA launches 'Brand Phuket' logo

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) unveiled ‘Brand Phuket’ at the annual Thailand Tourism Forum this afternoon, held at the InterContinental Bangkok, with more than 550 travel and tourism leaders from around the region in attendance.



The brand identity, set to drive the profile of the destination worldwide, was created by global branding agency QUO, focusing on positive stories about the experiences, natural beauty and people of Phuket.



The PHA, a group comprising 61 hotels representing more than 9,000 rooms at its launch, is an initiative by a pioneering collection of Thai and expatriate hoteliers on the island. Wichit Na Ranong, former President of the Thailand Tourism Council and owner of The Slate Phuket resort, works as an adviser to the group.



“Thailand’s tourism industry has undergone a period of extraordinary growth and it is time to take a step back, consolidate and position and plan for the future,” said Mr Wichit. “The central and core intention of the PHA is to bring the industry together for further development of the island.



“Tourism has been good to Phuket and we now need to ensure that we are reinvesting through environmental and educational programs to ensure that benefits and advantages are spread. ‘Brand Phuket’ encapsulates all of these areas and will help to position the destination for the future.”



Trisara Resort General Manager Anthony Lark was appointed President of the Phuket Hotels Association, supported by marketing, education and environmental committees aimed at spreading advice on best practices and supporting community initiatives.



“We are delighted to be making a positive contribution,” said Mr Lark. “By standing together and speaking with the same voice we can present Brand Phuket to international markets in a consistent manner, focusing on the experiences, natural beauty and people of the destination as the three greatest assets. We have welcomed Thai and expatriate members since we first started late last year and are looking forward to 2017 to double our membership and together make a difference to the industry on the island.”



Branding agency QUO looks to establish a unique positioning and profile for Phuket to bring distinction to the province.



“Phuket is one of Asia’s, if not the world’s, greatest tropical destinations and it offers a plethora of attractions,” said QUO CEO David Keen. “It is critical that the island’s attractions are harnessed under one umbrella. We have formed a memorable identity that will bring distinction, a better cultural understanding and a stronger desire for the destination.”



The PHA will be launching its first fundraising activity at a gala event in Phuket on May 13 this year, which aims to raise 3.5 million baht (USD 100,000) for a hospitality-focused educational scholarship program.