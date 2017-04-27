PHANG NGA: Ao Phang Nga National Park officials this morning issued a statement urging the public to stop hornbill trading after a post by a Koh Yao Noi preservation group went viral on social media.



Last week, an unidentified suspect stole three preserved hornbill birds – an adult female and two chicks. The mother was found dead at the scene of the theft, as is the custom of poachers involved in this trade.



Koh Yao Preservation representative Sawakon Reungsamut told the Phuket Gazette that hornbills are traded for 3,000-4,000 baht a pair.



One of the chicks was anonymously returned to Ao Phang Nga National Park in a box within about a week of the post.



“We took the chick to the Wildlife Conservation Office in Phang Nga Town to allow it to get stronger. Once it is fully grown, we will release it back into nature,” said Mr Sawakon.



“We are trying to find a solution to motivate locals to be conscious of the fact that it is important to take care of these birds to avoid the species becoming extinct.”





— Kritsada Mueanhawong