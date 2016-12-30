Patong Beach road to close for New Year’s Eve

Every New Year's Eve, tourists gather at Patong Beach for the countdown to the new year. Photo: Gazette file

PHUKET: The Patong Traffic Police have sent out an official notice announcing the closure of the beach road (Taweewong Road) tomorrow night.



The thoroughfare will be shut down from 11:30pm-1am as a security measure, as well as to manage traffic as thousands of people march to the beach for the countdown to the new year.