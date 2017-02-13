Phuket Gazette - February 13, 2017 | 10:52 AM
PHUKET: Officers from the Region 4 Army Headquarters in Phuket visited Patong Beach last week to address complaints about the bike rental management system, particularly the decades-old problem of theft of space from the public.
Vendors and locals in the area said that the beach looked disorganized as dozens of rental bikes were parked chaotically and illegally along the road.
Among those present were officials from Army Region 4, police, navy, Patong Municipality and others.
“At the moment, it has been taken care of and the beach road is organized again. However, we will keep an eye on this in the future to ensure that rental vehicles are not being parked in unauthorized spaces,” said Army Region 4 Deputy Commander Pornsak Poonsawat.
“We will also continue to work with local authorities to ensure that public land and beaches are being managed effectively,” Maj Gen Pornsak added.
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.