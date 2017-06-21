PHUKET: Patong police yesterday arrested a ladyboy who stole an iPhone from a French tourist on Patong beach.



“Mr Montree Srijantra, 24, was arrested near the Paris Star guesthouse in Patong following a complaint by the tourist,” said Capt Jarun Jaisuntud of Patong Police.



“On June 19, we received a report from Mr Marcel Sawcho that his iPhone 6 was stolen at the beach opposite the Absolute Pearl intersection with Thaweewong Road. We then checked CCTV footage and found that the suspect was a ladyboy with a brown-white Yamaha motorbike,” he added.



Finally, police located him and took a team to make the arrest.



“Mr Montree confessed to the crime. So he was charged with theft and taken to Patong Police Station for further legal processing,” concluded Capt Jarun.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong