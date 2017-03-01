Phuket Gazette - March 1, 2017 | 05:08 PM
PHUKET: The Phuket Gazette would like to inform our readers and advertisers that our office in Koh Kaew will be closed tomorrow as the result of yet another power outage, from 9am-4pm.
Deadlines for our classified advertisements remain unaffected.
We apologize to all for the inconvenience.
