PHUKET: The Phuker Governor has announced plans to build a checkpoint to inspect the condition of cars and drivers on Patong Hill in order to avoid accidents in that area.



Governor Norraphat Plodthong held a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall with Patong Police officers and Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup yesterday afternoon.



“The sloping road of Patong Hill has been a chronic cause of accidents and injuries. We have discussed this issue long and hard in order to find a solution, at least for the short term. So, we have decided to build a checkpoint to examine drivers’ condition, check to see if they have a driving license, and conduct a breathalyzer test before allowing them to drive up the hill,” said Gov Norraphat.



The Department of Land Transport (DLT) will be responsible for coming up with a plan and to find a suitable location for the checkpoint.



“The DLT will also be responsible for maintaining the condition of the road from Kathu to Patong Hill, to ensure that it is not slippery and to install warning and traffic signs,” he added.



The Gov also noted that officials were getting ready to move forward with a long-term solution – the ‘Patong Tunnel’ – which has long been discussed, but is still in the planning phase (story here).

— Sukawin Tanthavnich