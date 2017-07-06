PHUKET: The opening ceremony of the ‘Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2017’, the biggest hotel fair in the south, was held at Homeworks yesterday afternoon.



“The tourism industry is vital for Phuket’s economy. This event aims to enhance our standard of service and make us more competitive with other countries,” said Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, who chaired the ceremony.



The three-day event will conclude tomorrow.



“We wish to support and enhance local workers’ skills in hospitality and tourism. Areas of expertise include tour packages, spa products, food and beverage, and many others. We will also hold competitions in flower decoration, fruit carving, traditional cuisine and bar tending,” said Kritsada Tansakul, director of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association.



“There is also a pageant and the winners will be crowned Mister and Miss Andaman Hotelier 2017,” he added.



For more information, email [email protected] , or visit the website here.

— Sukawin Tanthavanich