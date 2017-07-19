PHUKET: The ‘Phuket Lobster Festival’ is to be held from August 1-31 and is expected to generate revenue of 200 million baht for local businesses.



Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Wirachai Pranveerapaibool, Managing Director of Pracharath Rak Samakkee (Social Enterprise) Co Ltd, Phuket, yesterday held a press conference at the Dibuka Cafe & Restaurant in Phuket Town.



“I would like to thank Pracharath Rak Samakkee (Social Enterprise) Co Ltd for organizing this activity. It will boost local tourism and benefit locals by highlighting Phuket’s well known signature dish. I wish to invite everyone to join the event, which will be held in more than 200 restaurants and hotels islandwide,” said Governor Norraphat.



Mr Wirachai said the purpose of the event is to boost the trend of eating lobster and to inform tourists that it is a Phuket specialty. Each restaurant will offer a specialized menu.



“To promote the event, people can share pictures on social media with the hashtag #Phuketlobster2017,” said Mr Wirachai.

— Sukawin Tanthavnich