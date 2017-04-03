PHUKET: The Phuket Municipality Office hosted the 8th annual Fishing festival yesterday afternoon, raking in about 150,000 baht for shrine renovation and supporting education.



Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana chaired the event, which took place at 4 pm at the Prince Chumphon Khet Udomsak Shrine in Saphan Hin. She also helped cook food to be distributed at the festival.



“The municipality has coordinated with the Phuket Fishing Association in order to encourage local economy boosts and bring harmony between public and private sectors,” said Mayor Somjai.



She added that an event such as this supports government policy to preserve local fishing for the long run.



“The 100,000 baht will be spent on the restoration of this shrine, while the other 50,000 will go to support education at the Bang Niao School in Cherng Talay,” said the Mayor.



A special award was presented to ‘Amberjack’ from the municipality team for catching the heaviest fish. Team Ida took the award for most fish caught.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong