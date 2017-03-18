Phuket Gazette - March 18, 2017 | 01:40 PM
PHUKET: Phuket and Nakhon Sri Thammarat signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday, titled ‘Imagine Nakhon Sri Thammarat & Phuket 2017: A new Economic and Tourism Cooperation Development’.
The MOU was signed at Phuket Provincial Hall by Phuket Governor Chokchai Dajamornthan and Nakhon Sri Thammarat Govenor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, with other relevant government officers and private sector officials in attendance.
“The purpose of this cooperation is to improve the economy and tourism of both provinces. Each has their own unique strengths and weakness,” said Gov Chokchai.
“By entering into a partnership, we can improve as overall image as tourist destinations. In addition, we will exchange OTOP products, which will boost the local economies of both provinces,” he added.
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.