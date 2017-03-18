Phuket, Nakhon Sri Thammarat seek mutual economic benefit

PHUKET: Phuket and Nakhon Sri Thammarat signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday, titled ‘Imagine Nakhon Sri Thammarat & Phuket 2017: A new Economic and Tourism Cooperation Development’.



The MOU was signed at Phuket Provincial Hall by Phuket Governor Chokchai Dajamornthan and Nakhon Sri Thammarat Govenor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, with other relevant government officers and private sector officials in attendance.



“The purpose of this cooperation is to improve the economy and tourism of both provinces. Each has their own unique strengths and weakness,” said Gov Chokchai.



“By entering into a partnership, we can improve as overall image as tourist destinations. In addition, we will exchange OTOP products, which will boost the local economies of both provinces,” he added.