Phuket Police beef up security over holiday period

PHUKET: More than 280 Phuket police officers and volunteers gathered outside Phuket Provincial Police Station yesterday in a show of readiness to boost the safety of tourists and residents on the island over the Christmas and New Year holidays.



“Security measures will be heightened from December 22 to January 15, to instill confidence in both locals and tourists who visit Phuket during this period,” said Region 8 Deputy Police Commander Chalit Thinthanee.



The additional officers and volunteers chosen to carry out special duties have been assigned from police stations throughout Phuket, as well as army, civil defence volunteers and others.



“We have passed on the message to all security forces to get rid of crime in any shape or form as much as possible, especially during the holiday period. As it is a long holiday, people are travelling around a lot more than usual. Bigger crowds pose a much higher crime risk and also create traffic issues, so we have to be extra vigilant,” said Gen Chalit.



Orders for heightened security during the holidays have been passed down to every province.



“We have chalked out security measures in collaboration with the tourist police, immigration police, Phuket International Airport, Region 8 Police, marine police, highway police, and many others. The measures focus on targetting risky areas, where we are setting up checkpoints in order to keep a better lookout,” he added.



Additionally, Patong Police Station got its own security boost focused on fighting drug-related crimes, especially on Bangla Road.