PHUKET: Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing by his family on Tuesday night.



Panaphat Chumrak ('Nong Nu') disappeared from his home in Soi Pasak 4, Don Chom Tao Road in Cherng Talay at about 8:30pm.



“Nong Nu is about 132cm tall, weighs 30kg and has short hair. He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with the number ‘60’ on the back, as well as red shorts and black sandals,” the Missing Persons Center of the Mirror Foundation posted on their Facebook Page yesterday.



The child also has a black birthmark on his back.



Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Mirror Foundation Missing Persons Center at 080-775 2673.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong