Phuket Roads: Two more critically injured in five-vehicle crash

PHUKET: Two people were seriously injured after a speeding truck driver lost control and hit two parked vehicles, two motorbikes and a restaurant in Thalang again last night.



“The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Road in front of the Makamdeekwai restaurant. According to witnesses, an Isuzu pick-up, driven by Amorn Det-Aran, 29, was making a U-turn at high speed. The road there was under construction and he crashed into the median,” said Lt Patcharathorn Jan-eid of Thalang Police.



“Mr Amorn then crashed into a Toyota Vigo pick-up truck and a Honda Freed, both parked on the side of the road, before hitting two passing motorbikes and finally crashing into the front of the restaurant,” he added.



All vehicles were cleared from the scene and taken to Thalang Police station.



“Both motorcyclists were injured. A 16-year-old sustained injuries to his head and a 25-year old woman, Wassana Kaewsathorn, suffered fractures to both of her legs as well as an injured forehead,” said Lt Patcharathorn.



Both victims were rushed to Thalang Hospital.



Mr Amorn, who received minor injuries, was taken to Thalang Police Station for alcohol testing and further questioning.



He was charged with reckless driving causing injury and property damage.