PHUKET: Phuket is slated to hold the first ‘Miss Supranational Phuket 2017’ contest next month. All profits from the event will be donated to Vachira Phuket Hospital.



The concept of the pageant is ‘Absolutely Phuket’ and organizers aim to find the “most beautiful woman who truly represents the island”.



“This is the first time that this event has been organized in Phuket. We also plan to hold national-level competitions here,” said contest director Preeyalak Eimsamran.



“This is not your typical ‘modeling’ contest. We are trying to find women who showcase the real essence of Phuket and can represent it on a national or international stage,” she added.



The top three winners get prize money of 100,000, 50,000 and 20,000 baht respectively.



“Another unique thing about this contest is that all profits will be donated to Vachira Phuket Hospital’s ‘Cancer Patient Fund Center’. We will also have a jewelry auction on the day of the competition,” said Ms Preeyalak.



The first event will be held on July 1, where 20 finalists will be shortlisted for the final competition on July 22. Both events will be hosted at the Phuketa Hotel Phuket.



Applications are open until July 1. For further information, visit the contest Facebook page, ‘Miss Supranational Phuket’, or call 084-140 3636 or 084-440 1400.

— Kongleaphy Keam