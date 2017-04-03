PHUKET: A Thai celebrity today made an appeal to avoid being drafted in the military this year.



The appeal was made at a recruitment drive that is set to receive 3,000 young men for military service from the province. The two-day event started this morning.



Tanon Chamroen, Phuket-born winner of popular TV show ‘The Voice Thailand’, sought his first deferment at the Piboon Sawasdee School in Phuket Town, citing the reason that he is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree at Bangkok University.



A total of 103,097 soldiers nationwide are to be selected for military service this year – Phuket’s provincial allotment is 514. Thai men over 21 who mentally and physically meet the criteria must serve in the military for two years.



“My only concern is that I am studying at the moment. If I get a chance to join the force for my country in the future, I will happily do it,” said Mr Tanon.



Mr Tanon then proceeded to encourage young Thai men to do their duty for their country.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong