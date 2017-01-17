Phuket cops dress as postmen to nab B500K worth of drugs

PHUKET: A suspected dealer was busted with drugs worth about half a million baht by undercover police officers in Phuket Town on Sunday.



A tip from another dealer, who had surrendered himself on Saturday, led Phuket City Police officials to the post office behind Provincial Hall.



“The dealer told us that a man named Korapat Thipasak, 33, would come to claim a parcel at that location,” said Lt Col Ritthichai Chumchuay of Phuket City Police.



The drug bust yielded 2,020 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills, 20 pills of ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and a mobile phone.



“We dressed up as EMS staff and waited for him to show up and sign for the package,” Col Ritthichai told the Phuket Gazette. “As soon as he did, we arrested him.”



Mr Korapat was charged for possession of a category 5 drug with intent to sell, but he maintained his innocence.



Nevertheless, he was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning and legal processing.



Late last month, four suspects were arrested with drugs worth about a million baht when a shipment from Bangkok to Phuket was intercepted at a logistics company in Rassada (story here).



