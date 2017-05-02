PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday launched a campaign titled ‘Clean Phuket with our Hands and Hearts’, as promised during his first ‘Governor meets Media’ gathering at Phuket Provincial Hall last month (story here).



The week-long campaign, that is to last until Sunday, will be held each month, the governor stated.



“As Phuket is an international tourism destination, it is vital for us to be clean,” Governor Norraphat stated during a visit to the Regional Center of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation last week.



He added that the goal of the campaign was to reduce garbage in public places such as fresh markets, canals, beaches, roads, public parks and public toilets. He also addressed other problem areas, including the island's messy, cartoon-like overhead cables, stray dogs and the drug culture among teenagers.



Representatives from a number of public offices joined the campaign, including the Phuket Public Health Office; the Phuket office of the Natural Resources and Environment Department; the Phuket Provincial Administration Office; the Phuket Rural Roads Office; the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning; the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority; the Phuket Livestock Office; the Phuket Primary Education Service; and various schools and universities.



Throughout the week, participants are to gather at Saphan Hin at 8am and then split up into groups to tackle each area.



“We will have regular evaluations to see how effective the campaign is,” Gov Norraphat concluded.



— Sukawin Tanthavanich