PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has invited citizens to respond to Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s televised and nationally broadcast poll regarding governance and politics in Thailand.



The poll was launched on May 26, but June 12 marked the first day for citizens to submit their written responses.



Day 1 drew in 264 people at Damrongdhama centers in Thalang, Muang, and Kathu.



The four questions asked in the poll are as follows.



1. Do you think the next election will usher in a ‘good’ government?



2. If not, what do you think could be done differently?



3. Elections are a major part of democracy, but is it right to hold elections without considering the future of our country or whether the new government will bring in strategic reforms?



4. Do you think politicians who have a tainted past should be given a second chance to run for office? If they cause problems again, who should solve that and how?



“Please send your answers to a Dharmrongdhama center in your province and I will be ready to listen to your comments,” said PM Prayuth.



Responses can be submitted from 8:30am-4:30pm. No closing date for the poll has yet been announced.

— Sukawin Tanthavanich