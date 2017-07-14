PHUKET: The Phuket governor has requested parasailing operators to cooperate with a temporary ban on the activity after an Australian national was killed in another parasailing accident on Tuesday.



Roger John Hussey, 71, fell to his death while parasailing at Kata Beach (story here).



Governor Norraphat Plodthong announced his decision after an official meeting held to discuss the matter at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday. The meeting included parasailing operators and related officials.



“We have to find a solution to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. What that solution could be is still unclear, because there are no organizations accountable for parasailing and it’s not covered by the Thailand Sports Act,” said Gov Norraphat.



The operators involved in the accident were charged with recklessness causing death.



Although the equipment on board was checked and verified to be in good working condition, police said it was illegal for them to operate without another technician on board the boat, along with the boat driver.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong