PHUKET: Central Festival Phuket yesterday hosted the launch of ‘Thailand Amazing Durian & Fruit Festival’ which is to be held in Phuket till July 4.



Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad presided over the opening ceremony.



“Following successful feedback in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, we launched the festival in Phuket to support Thailand as a choice destination for tropical fruits, and to promote local Thai fruits to both domestic and international customers,” said Pataraporn Penprapat, deputy managing director of marketing and public relations at Central Food Retail Co.



The festival features local fruits such as rambutan, mangosteen, papaya, banana and watermelon from Phuket, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani and Bangkok, as well as an ‘all you can eat’ durian frenzy.



The buffet timings are 11am-12:30pm, 1pm-2:30pm, 3pm-4:30pm, 5pm-6:30pm and 7pm-8:30pm.



Tickets are priced at 399 baht and available at Central Festival.

— Sukawin Tanthavanich