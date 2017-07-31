PHUKET: The owner of a nightclub on Naka Road was arrested early this morning for operating without a license and keeping the venue open after the official, government-mandated closing time.



Phuket Provincial Administration Organization officers, led by Siwach Rawangkul of the Phuket Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), inspected the club after locals in the area filed complaints against it.



“We found more than 200 people, including tourists, drinking alcohol in the club at 4am. Bar owners know that the legal closing time in Phuket is midnight, and this was way beyond that,” said Mr Siwach.



“The owner, Yuenyong Yamying, 29, is from Phang Nga. He was not able to provide a license for operating the venue either,” Mr Siwach added.



Police did not find any drugs at the scene, but Mr Yuenyong was charged with establishing and running an entertainment venue without permission and selling alcohol beyond the legally permitted time limit.



He was taken to Vichit Police Station for further legal processing. Officers at the scene said that currently there is no plan to extend bar closing times until the Phuket governor’s approval is given.



It was not clear why the Department of 'Intellectual Property' would be leading a raid on a night club.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong