Phuket officials request hotels, vendors to curb flow of wastewater

PHUKET: Cherng Talay officials called out to hotels and vendors to stop the discharge of wastewater onto Surin Beach yesterday.



The request was issued after locals voiced concern over discolored, contaminated wastewater with a pungent odor seen coming out from a drainpipe located near the beach.



“We have had this problem all year long, but now it has increased dramatically,” complained a vendor who wishes to remain unnamed.



“We filed complaints with relevant officers, but were told countless times to wait. We would like to fix it ourselves but don’t know how to go about it.”



Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organization (OrBorTor) President Ma-ann Samran says he already knows the problem exists and that his officers are working on “a temporary solution”.



“We all know that this issue arises due to the improper treatment of wastewater,” said Mr Ma-ann. “At this stage all we can do is ask nearby hotels and vendors to control their waste.”



Mr Ma-ann confirmed to the Phuket Gazette that he has been working on a water treatment system for the area for a year, in order to “find a permanent solution”.



“The project is expected to be completed in six months. Please be patient, as everyone needs to understand how budget appeals work in Thailand. We have to go through a lot of procedures and paperwork,” said Mr Ma-ann.



