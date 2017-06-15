PHUKET: Police have issued a warning about ‘belt guns’ after another drug dealer was caught in possession of one last week.



Capt Kraisorn Boonprasob of Thalang Police yesterday held a press conference to display the weapon and warn against its potential dangers.



The gun and bullets were seized from Bundit Chaiwandud, 38, who was charged with possession of category 5 drugs and illegal firearms after being apprehended at his house in Srisoonthorn sub-district last week.



The confiscated weapon has been sent to Region 8 Police as evidence.



“Mr Bundit told us that he made the gun himself. It’s even more dangerous because it’s easily concealed and portable. We have seen such weapons pass undetected, or simply being ignored, by security officials at entertainment venues in Phuket. We urge them to be more careful in future,” said Capt Kraisorn.



He also expressed concern about more people using and/or producing these weapons and warned the public to keep an eye out for them.

— Winai Sarot