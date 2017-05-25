PHUKET: Police yesterday recaptured two suspects who fled custody after being arrested for possession of drugs on May 2.



Suriya Lakpech and Wasurat Malikabutr, both 21, had been found with 7kg of ya ice (cystal methamphetamine) and 10 ya bah pills (methamphetamine) in their possession.



On the way to the police station, they had “managed to unlock their hand cuffs” and flee the vehicle at a traffic light (story here).



“We coordinated with Phuket City Police and Phuket Provincial Police to inspect CCTV footage and gather information from people in the area,” said Col Chukiat Imjaitam of Chalong Police.



“We finally apprehended both suspects – Mr Suriya at his house in Wichit and Mr Wasurat in Rassada,” he added.



They were charged with possession of category 1 drugs with intent to sell, as well as for escaping police custody.



Both men confessed to the charges and were taken to Phuket City Police Station for legal processing.





— Kritsada Mueanhawong