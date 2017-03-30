PHUKET: Royal Thai Army officials on Tuesday visited a dredging site at Suan Luang reservoir, where a project to increase the water retention capacity in preparation for the dry season has been underway since December last year.



The team was welcomed on site by Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and other relevant officers.



“This project has been implemented by the government to prepare against drought. The reason that we choose the Suan Luang resevoir is that it has been getting narrower over time and its water retention capacity is diminishing,” said Maj Gen Watphat Fuangfoo, deputy chief of the Military Engineering Department.



“Phuket now needs more fresh water, so we’re fixing the problem before the situation gets worse,” he added.



The 15-million-baht project is expected to be completed next month.



“After the dredging is complete, the reservoir will be able to hold 400,000 cubic meters more, about four times its capacity before. This amount can be used to support more than 800 families in total and is an important step toward resolving the drought problem in Phuket,” said Gen Watphat.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong