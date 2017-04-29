PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong welcomed the Indonesian Tourism Minister to discuss strengthening of marine tourism relations between the two countries.



The governor met Arief Yahya from The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism at the Phuket Boat Lagoon on Thursday.



“Indonesia has just revealed their plans to run a special campaign between Nov 8 and Dec 5 that will assist tourists in travelling between Phuket and Sabang, Indonesia. We also aim to enhance and strengthen cultural relations,” said Governor Norraphat.



The governor also revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding is in the works to promote marine relations between Langkawi Malaysia; Phuket, Thailand; and Sabang, Indonesia, as per the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Agreement.



