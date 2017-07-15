PHUKET: A Phuket motorbike taxi driver was charged with sexual harassment and indecent exposure after he was recorded ‘pleasuring himself’ in public yesterday afternoon.



A teacher from a well known Phuket school posted a video of the incident on Facebook to express her anger and to warn others to be aware of the suspect, who was later revealed to be Thavorn Chaikul, 55.



The teacher said she was waiting for a friend about 500 meters from Rajabhat Phuket University. She said she saw a man wearing a motorbike taxi driver’s uniform park his bike close to her, but she paid no attention to him.



The man then drove away and came back a few minutes later. This time, she said he parked closer to her. When she looked at him, he unzipped his pants and began touching his organ inappropriately and exposing himself to her.



She recorded a video of the incident, but the man took no notice, and continued to masturbate, she said.



After the post was widely shared, police contacted the victim to get further information about the suspect.



About midnight yesterday, a similar video was posted by another Facebook user, this time near the clock circle in Phuket Town.



People who claimed to know the suspect then reportedly saw the post and informed police that Mr Thavorn would like to surrender himself.



He was charged and fined 3,000 baht (approx US$90.00).

— Kritsada Mueanhawong