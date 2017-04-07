PHUKET: A Swiss tourist was all smiles when a Phuket taxi driver returned belongings that he had accidentally left behind in the vehicle.



On Wednesday, Roth Alexander, 29, hailed a taxi from Phuket International Airport to the ‘Bliss Hotel’ in Patong.



“Mr Alexander was travelling from the airport to his hotel with some friends. He disembarked, accidentally leaving some of his possessions behind,” said Lt Col Naruwat Phutharaviro of Phuket Tourist Police.



Officers tracked down the driver, Jakkapan Chalermwai, who searched his vehicle to locate the missing items and brought them to the police station.



“Mr Alexander told us that everything was intact, including his passport, cash and camera. He was very thankful to Mr Jakkapan; we are glad that he was honest and did the right thing.”



Last week, another Phuket taxi driver was praised for returning a purse containing 70,000 baht to two British tourists (story here).



— Winai Sarot