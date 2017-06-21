PHUKET: A group of 12 juvenile delinquents wreaked havoc at the Phuket Juvenile Observation and Protection Center (JOPC) at Saphan Hin yesterday afternoon, causing major damage there.



At about 3:30pm, the Phuket City Police were called in to control the situation. The call came from JOPC Director Rawee Kuhapimook.



“The riot was in the canteen, where 12 of the teens were smashing the glass windows and other equipment such as chairs, tables, etc. They were shouting wildly and making a lot of noise,” said Police Lt Col Nikorn Choothong.



In-house officers did their best to control the situation by locking the door and keeping an eye on the delinquents to prevent them from escaping the center.



“When we arrived they calmed down. We told them to lay on the ground so we could enter and clear everything out,” the policeman added.



After clearing out the mess, the police took all 12 of them to Phuket Provincial Prison.



“From June 13 to 16, the JOPC held activities for the delinquents on Koh Lon. During that trip, two groups of teens, Phuket and Phang Nga gangs, argued and had big problems with each other. After the trip, we moved four of the leaders of the gangs to Phuket prison. This might have made the remaining members angry enough to cause today's havoc,” said Director Rawee.



Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong visited the center soon after the incident and suggested that the management there arrange more activities so as to reduce the delinquents' stress level.



“We should check on them frequently and arrange things for them to do once or twice every month. This should reduce stress so they will not do things like this again,” said Gov Norraphat.



There are currently 38 delinquent teenagers in the Phuket center, 31 men and 7 women.

— Kritsada Muenghawong