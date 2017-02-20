Phuket woman set on fire, ex-husband wanted by police

PHUKET: A woman sustained burns to 30 per cent of her body after her ex-husband allegedly hit her, emptied a bottle of lighter fluid over her body and then set her on fire at about 5pm today.



Rungruedee Sithibut, 43, is employed as a cleaner at the Thepkrasattri Municipality Kindergarten. Her ex-husband came by and the two reportedly had an argument before he set her on fire and fled.



Ms Rungruedee was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.



“We are hunting for the suspect and hope to apprehend him soon,” said Capt Kraisorn Boonprasob of Thalang Police.

