Phuket-bound speedboat crashes into longtail at Maya Bay

PHUKET: Three people escaped serious injuries after a speedboat crashed into a longtail off Phi Phi yesterday afternoon.



Capt Paramin Maikul of Phi Phi Police received reports of the collision at about 2pm.



“The incident occurred near Maya Bay. The longtail had two Japanese tourists and a captain, named Somsak Sangpaen, 30, on board. The captain sustained minor injuries, while the tourists are safe,” said Capt Paramin.



“The speedboat, named Sor Sawadee Tour 2, had 21 passengers on board, none of whom sustained injuries,” he added.



The longtail was left in pieces and its passengers flung into the water. Asanee Raden, the 22-year-old captain of the speedboat, navigated back to the victims and pulled them out of the water before calling the police.



“The speedboat was heading from Maya Bay to Phuket, while the longtail was on its way to Maya Bay from Phi Phi,” Capt Paramin told the Phuket Gazette.



“All the victims are safe. We are investigating the cause of the crash and cannot currently confirm who was at fault.”



A similar collision occurred at Maya Bay in November (story here), after which Krabi Marine officials had vowed to boost marine safety standards.



