PHUKET: In a crash that is being blamed on a plastic bottle, a car in Phuket Town flipped over onto its roof yesterday afternoon after the driver lost control at a traffic stop.



“We arrived at the scene, on Komaraphat Roat near the Phuket City Municipality pawnshop, to see a silver Honda City sedan lying upside down on the side of the road. The vehicle’s front windscreen was broken,” said Lt Col Chana Suthimas of Phuket City Police.



Rescue workers pulled the 60-year-old man out of the car with only minor injuries.



“Witnesses told us that he was driving normally at first, but then suddenly sped up and crashed into a sidewalk before capsizing,” said the policeman.



Later that day, a dash cam video of the accident was shared on the ‘Phuket Traffic’ Line group.



“The Line user wrote that the man was a friend’s father, and that a plastic bottle stuck under the brake pedal caused him to crash,” said Col Chana.



The user did not address the reason for the car suddenly speeding up before the crash.

— Kongleaphy Keam