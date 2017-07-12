PHUKET: A Phuket City Police assistant was shot early this morning while attempting to stop a motorbike at a checkpoint.



“We had set up a checkpoint on Anuphatkarn Road. Two men on a motorbike were coming toward the checkpoint, but turned around to flee as soon as they saw the officers there,” said Lt Col Sakol Krainara of Phuket City Police.



“The victim, Somsak Somboon, called out to them to stop and was shot in the forehead,” he added.



In their attempt to flee, the suspects stumbled off their motorbike and continued to try to escape on foot.



Police officers at the scene captured one of them, Sathaporn Kuoaywanich, but the other managed to escape.



Officers found five packets of krathom leaves in the front basket of the bike.



Mr Somsak is now at the OrBorJor Hospital and has undergone surgery, but is believed to be still in critical condition.



Mr Sathaporn was charged with attempted murder and possession of a category 5 drug. Police continue to hunt for the other suspect.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong