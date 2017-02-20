Portuguese expat injured as wall collapses in Phuket

PHUKET: A Portuguese expat was injured after a wall collapsed in his house in Rawai last night.



Rescue workers received a report of the incident at about 7:30pm and arrived at the scene to find the 3.5-meter-high wall broken into pieces on the floor.



“We also found Abel Eduado, 56, sitting nearby with a bloody four-inch wound on his right leg. We administered first aid before taking him to Dibuk Hospital,” said Panupong Na Takuatung of Rawai Rescue.



Rescue workers believe that constant hammering to fix another part of the house, or shoddy construction, may have caused the foundation of the wall to weaken and collapse.